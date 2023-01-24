Covid Ouf Of Control In China

Eight out of ten Chinese residents have Covid. That’s the statistic released following the Chinese Government removing all restrictions related to the disease, and it has all happened in just over one month.

China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not always been very forthcoming with information about the state of its people, but it released the staggering information showing about 1.2 billion people are infected there.

Since the start of the pandemic nearly one and a quarter million Chinese citizens have died from Covid, and that is just an estimation based on what the CDC has learned.

-Tony Lee