The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Covid Not Only Caused Deaths, It Caused Births!

Share
Covid Not Only Caused Deaths, It Caused Births!

It’s something you could almost see coming: a baby boom. Researchers say Covid caused a lot of deaths, but with orders to stay home, it also caused a lot of births in the United States.

There was a 6.2% increase in births in 2021, and researchers say it was the direct result of so many people working from home. The prior year, there was a drop in births. Economists from UCLA, Northwestern and Princeton universities conducted the studies and said it was the first time births had increased during a recession. Normally, they say such financial downturns cause the birth rate to drop.

A number of the births involved first-time moms under 25 years old. An equal number of women between 25 and 44 with college degrees also contributed to the boom.

-Tony Lee

#Trending

1

Fatal Crash Near Tejon Outlets
2

The Autumn Nights Festival at CALM is underway
3

DEA Casts Doubt On Kids Buying Fentanyl
4

The Kern County Crop Report for 2021 has been released….
5

Fentanyl pills found inside candy wrappers at LAX….