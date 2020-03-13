Theme parks closed, local events cancelled due to COVID-19 concern.
Photo: @therealmousevibes. Used with permission.
Local events have been affected by concern of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers cited safety concerns and advice from county, state and federal officials.
We will update this list as more information becomes available.
Local events that have been affected include:
Country & Craft beer festival has been cancelled
Jojo Siwa concert has been postponed
Bakersfield Tennis Open has been cancelled
Cirque du Soleil has been cancelled
Bakersfield College Garden Fest has been cancelled
Wind Wolves Spring Nature Fest has been cancelled
March for Peace event has been cancelled
The Kern County High School District has cancelled all academic competitions, all theater, music and other performances along with all field trips and professional development sessions through April 14th.
All Kern High School District sporting events have been cancelled through April 13th.
Cal State Bakersfield has announced that all spring classes are being moved online with all on campus, in-person classes suspended.
Bakersfield College has closed all sporting events to spectators. The college remains open but some courses are being moved online.
Amusement parks in Southern California have announced that they will close due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure have announced that they will close the park starting Saturday March 14th through the rest of March. The park also said that the park’s hotels will only be open until Monday March 16th.
Thursday afternoon Universal Studios Hollywood announced that they will be closing the theme park on Saturday March 14th with a current planned reopen date of March 28th.
Friday morning, Knott’s Berry Farm announced that the theme park would close starting Saturday March 14th through the rest of the month. The Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel remains open.
Six Flags Magic Mountain announced Friday morning that the park will remain closed through the rest of March.