COVID-19 Community Champions!

Dr. David R. Carlisle is the CEO of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. He recently transformed the school’s South LA campus into a major COVID-19 testing site, confirming his belief that vaccines are key to ending the pandemic.
Dr. Elaine Batchlor, CEO of Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, is a woman on a mission for humanity. She’s committed to improving health access for underserved communities and is a strong advocate for our people getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“A vaccine means we can restart our economy, open our schools, and visit our families…The vaccines have been tested in thousands of people including people of color… I’m hoping that all Californians will join us in getting COVID-19 vaccines so we can put this pandemic behind us.” ~ Dr. Batchlor
Viral immunologist, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, is the personification of Black history in the making. She’s on the front lines of the global fight against COVID-19 and the African American scientist who led the team that developed one of the vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost. They are proven to be safe and effective, with possible minor side effects such as a sore arm or throat. So, when it’s your turn, make an appointment to get vaccinated. And continue to mask up, wash your hands and watch your distance.
