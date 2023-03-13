County Officials Say Prepare For Flooding

Kern County’s Office of Emergency Services is hoping to prepare everyone for the rain and snow that is already on the ground, as well as an equal amount than is expected to add to that starting tomorrow.

Randy Stiers, the Deputy Chief for the Kern County Fire Department, says there could be significant flooding in areas where last year’s forest fires destroyed the plant life that kept the soil from sliding down the hills and into homes, especially in the Wofford Heights area.

Chief Steirs said the coming rain water combined with melting snow, calls for continued vigilance. County Fire Public Affairs Captain Andrew Freebord said his fire crews have already gone door to door advising residents of the flooding possibility to prepare them for evacuation should it become necessary.

Weather forecasters say the heavy rainfall should start again tomorrow, and continue for at least two days.

-Tony Lee