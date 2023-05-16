County, City Commemorate Peace Officers Week

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Bakersfield Police Department will commemorate Peace Officer Memorial Week from May 14-20 by honoring fallen Kern County law enforcement heroes with ceremonies on Thursday, May 18.

The Bakersfield Police Department will host the first memorial beginning at 7:00 a.m. Thursday in front of BPD headquarters at 1601 Truxtun Avenue.

, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will host a ceremony at the KCSO Memorial Monument at 1350 Norris Road featuring remarks by Sheriff Donny Youngblood and a roll call of all fallen KCSO deputies and personnel. The KCSO Honor Guard will present the colors and the flags along with a 21-gun salute. Another memorial ceremony will take place at noon the Peace Officers’ Memorial Monument at the Kern County Superior Court at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. It will honor all Kern County law enforcement heroes killed in the line of duty, including deputies and officers from KCSO and BPD.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date as Police Week.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi