Latest Local COVID-19 Updates
Adlai
Costco Will Require All Shoppers To Wear Facemasks
Starting next week, Costco will require all shoppers to wear a facemask before entering the store.
The new policy states that customers “must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times”, with exceptions for children under 2 or people who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons.
The new policy goes into effect Monday, May 4th. The company urged shoppers to still maintain social distancing, even while wearing masks.
Costco also announced it would return to regular store hours starting Monday.
Do you agree with Costco’s policy? About what percentage of people were wearing masks the last time you went shopping?
May 6th, 2020
