Costco Will Require All Shoppers To Wear Facemasks

  • Starting next week, Costco will require all shoppers to wear a facemask before entering the store.
  • The new policy states that customers “must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times”, with exceptions for children under 2 or people who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons.
  • The new policy goes into effect Monday, May 4th.  The company urged shoppers to still maintain social distancing, even while wearing masks.
  • Costco also announced it would return to regular store hours starting Monday.
  • Do you agree with Costco’s policy?  About what percentage of people were wearing masks the last time you went shopping?
