Convicted Burglar Escapes from Bakersfield Re-Entry Program

A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary escaped from the Male Community Re-Entry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officials were notified at about 9 a.m. Friday of an alarm on a device monitoring John Ross, 33, who was sentenced in 2022.

Ross was last seen on Union Avenue wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts, according to U.S. Marshals who say he is not considered armed or dangerous.

Ross is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 186 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, face, arms and legs.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi