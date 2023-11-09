The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Coffee with the Mayor

Courtesy City of Tehachapi

The City of Tehachapi invites the community to attend this month’s Coffee with the Mayor at Kamenz Kafe on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Mayor Michael Davies and other city officials will be present to answer any questions residents may have regarding city happenings.

The Coffee with the Mayor event was designed to create a comfortable setting for the community to engage with its local government, meet the mayor, councilmembers, and city staff.

Join us each month on the third Thursday for a free cup of coffee and a chat at Kamenz Kafe, which is located at 120 S. Mill St.

