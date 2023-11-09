The City of Tehachapi invites the community to attend this month’s Coffee with the Mayor at Kamenz Kafe on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Mayor Michael Davies and other city officials will be present to answer any questions residents may have regarding city happenings.

The Coffee with the Mayor event was designed to create a comfortable setting for the community to engage with its local government, meet the mayor, councilmembers, and city staff.

Join us each month on the third Thursday for a free cup of coffee and a chat at Kamenz Kafe, which is located at 120 S. Mill St.