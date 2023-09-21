Join the Tehachapi Police Department for Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Starbucks on Voyager Drive. TPD is excited to put on the event as a local tie-in to the 8th annual National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Chief Richard Standridge along with other members of TPD will be available to answer questions and spark up a conversation with anyone stopping by the event, which will be located at 1007 Voyager Drive.

Coffee with a Cop events play a vital role in building trust and fostering a sense of community. These events are celebrated in cities and towns of all sizes across the country to help improve community connections.

National Coffee with a Cop Day allows community members to talk face-to-face with the members of the police force in an environment with no communication barriers, formal speeches, or external pressures. All casual conversations are wanted and welcome.

Contact: Key Budge, Phone: 822-2200 x 119 [email protected]