The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Clean California Tire Drop Off Days – October 7 & 21

Share

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 6, will be hosting a Clean California Tire Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 7, and a second one on Saturday, October 21, for residents to drop off tires* FREE of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites:

Saturday, October 7, 2023 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)

Shafter-Wasco – Landfill 17621 Scofield Avenue, Shafter, CA 93263

Taft Landfill – 13351 Elk Hills Road, Taft, CA 93268 Saturday, October 21, 2023 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)

Bena Landfill – 2951 Neumarkel Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307

Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site:

  • Tires must have rims removed.
  • Residential only. No commercial waste.
  • No earthmover/oversized tires.
  • To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
  • *Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.

For more information, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.

#Trending

1

WalMart To Offer Pet Care
2

Unemployment continues 8 Month Plunge
3

Teen Vehicular Homicide Filmed
4

Coffee with a Cop
5

FDA Rejects EpiPen Spray Alternative