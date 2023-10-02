Clean California Tire Drop Off Days – October 7 & 21

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 6, will be hosting a Clean California Tire Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 7, and a second one on Saturday, October 21, for residents to drop off tires* FREE of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites:

Saturday, October 7, 2023 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)

Shafter-Wasco – Landfill 17621 Scofield Avenue, Shafter, CA 93263

Taft Landfill – 13351 Elk Hills Road, Taft, CA 93268 Saturday, October 21, 2023 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)

Bena Landfill – 2951 Neumarkel Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307

Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site:

Tires must have rims removed.

Residential only. No commercial waste.

No earthmover/oversized tires.

To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.

*Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.

For more information, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.