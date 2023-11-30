Classic Food Product Remaking Its Recipe

Kraft’s iconic Mac & Cheese is getting a modern makeover with the launch of Kraft NotMac & Cheese.

The new vegan version of the classic was developed by The Kraft Heinz Not Company and Chilean startup The Not Company, which uses artificial intelligence to develop identical plant-based alternatives to animal products.

Lucho Lopez-May, CEO of The Kraft Heinz Not Company, explained, “The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits.”

The product will soon roll out on grocery store shelves in two flavors: original and white cheddar with shells.