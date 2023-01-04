Cigarette Companies To Be Billed For Butt Clean-up

Cigarette companies are still under fire, this time for contributing to pollution so in Spain, the Government is planning to send those businesses a bill for cleaning up the millions of cigarette butts left by smokers.

It hasn’t happened here in America… yet! But cigarette companies are being blamed for the cleanup of their products after it has been used and discarded on city streets, beaches and parks.

The Spanish Government is still working out the exact cost, but it has announced plans to send the bill to cigarette makers to help reduce waste and increase recycling. There is no mention of cutting the rate of smoking as a reason for the new law.

Smoking is popular among European youth, but the majority of Spaniards agree with further restrictions on tobacco products with 72% calling for bans on smoking in bars and restaurants.

-Tony Lee