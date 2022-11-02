The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Charges Continue Mounting For Pelosi Attacker

Share
Charges Continue Mounting For Pelosi Attacker

David DePape, the suspected attacker of Paul Pelosi, has been hit with more charges.

On top of federal charges of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official and attempted kidnapping, DePape now faces six state charges.

According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, DePape is now charged with burglary, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

If found guilty, DePape could spend 13 years to life in prison.

-Tony Lee

#Trending

1

Popular Cleaner Recalled For Containing Bacteria
2

Investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire ….
3

Fentanyl pills found inside candy wrappers at LAX….
4

Former Basketball Coach Found Guilty of Sex Crimes
5

Arizona Sex Sting Nets 16