This summer, Knott’s Berry Farm will welcome HangTime, the first and only dive coaster in California. The new coaster will tower 150 feet over the Boardwalk area, showcasing five gravity-defying inversions, mid-air suspensions and a beyond vertical drop- the steepest in California. Catch HangTime, Now Open! It’s a one of kind California experience and it’s only at Knott’s.

This summer, fun comes easy at Knott’s Berry Farm with; the thrills of the all-new HangTime – the first and only dive coaster in California towering over 150 feet over the Boardwalk area! Back again is “Ghost Town Alive! bringing the Wild West to life in all new ways! Go back in time and take part in some wild adventures like helping a gang of outlaws, being the Sheriff’s deputy, riding the Pony Express, even dancing at the nightly hoedown. Now through September 3rd.

Summer at Knott’s Rolls In With Two New Shows and The Return of the

Award Winning Ghost Town Alive!

Sunny skies and warm weather have arrived at Knott’s Berry Farm and we’re welcoming

summer by introducing an entertainment lineup with two brand new shows and the

return of the award-winning story of the Wild West, Ghost Town Alive! This year’s

summer entertainment will take you from a musical performance celebrating the sunny

beach culture of the Boardwalk to experiencing life in the Old West.

This summer the western adventure continues as the award-winning experience of

Ghost Town Alive! returns for another action-packed season. With Ghost Town Alive!

guest are invited to visit the beloved town of Calico and experience an authentic

western adventure by becoming a star in the day’s evolving storyline, each guest has the

power to unlock adventures through interactions with the townsfolk or by joining in on

the town’s activities and much more. Guests have the ability to influence how the story

takes shape. This year, the town of Calico bursts to life with new adventures and guest

interactions. Gold has been discovered in town and guests will get swept up in gold

fever as the good citizens of Calico set their sights on seeking their fortunes. Starting

Saturday, May 26 and runs select days through September 3.

Debuting in June at the Charles M. Schultz Theatre, Beach Blanket Beagle is a musical

dance party set to the classic beach comber tunes of the 60’s and 70’s, and stars the

coolest beagle around, Snoopy! Showing select days June 9 – August 19.

At the Calico Mine Stage, Knott’s is presenting another new show called Calico’s

Mountain Jamboree! It’s a stunt-filled spectacle featuring the rivalry between the

Timber Mountain Loggers and the Calico Miners set to an upbeat soundtrack and

comedy galore. Showing select days June 9 – August 19.

