The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Car Airbag Recall Issued

Share
Courtesy Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is trying to force a Tennessee company to recall 52 million faulty air bag inflators.

Regulators say the inflators made by ARC Automotive are defective and have caused at least seven injuries and two deaths since 2009.  But ARC has refused a full-scale recall so far.

The inflators are found in an estimated 25 million U.S. vehicles by more than a dozen automakers.

The battle is now headed to the courts, with a public hearing scheduled for October.

#Trending

1

D.E.A. Being Asked to Say Marijuana Is Less Dangerous
2

Survey: Arizona Has Most Confrontational Drivers
3

Veterans Plaza Unveiled at Bakersfield College
4

More People Are Employed This Week Than Last Week
5

Record Fine Issued To American Airlines