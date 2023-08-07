Cancer Doctor Kills Herself And Her Infant

Police are investigating after a New York City cancer doctor allegedly shot her baby and herself in a murder suicide.

Officials say Dr. Krystal Cascetta killed her baby at the family’s home in Westchester before taking her own life on Saturday morning.

The baby is believed to have been about five months old.

Cascetta worked as a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The hospital’s website says, “The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues, and patients.”