California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy!

  • What’s the latest large chain to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic?  California Pizza Kitchen
  • The company – which ironically is based in Houston – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.
  • CPK reportedly was down to just $13.5 million in cash on hand and had been struggling to cover rent payments for its 200 locations and temporarily closed 46 stores back in April.
  • Bakersfield location….please Stay open!
