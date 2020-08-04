Shows
Adlai
California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy!
What’s the latest large chain to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic? California Pizza Kitchen
The company – which ironically is based in Houston – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.
CPK reportedly was down to just $13.5 million in cash on hand and had been struggling to cover rent payments for its 200 locations and temporarily closed 46 stores back in April.
Bakersfield location….please Stay open!
Adlai
California Pizza Kitchen
CPK
