Broadway: Ephraim Sykes will play the King of Pop in MJ The Musical.
Ephraim Sykes, who was nominated for a Tony for playing Motown recording artist David Ruffin in Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, takes the title role in this production with Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), who will also direct.
“Ephraim Sykes is a bonafide triple threat, and dynamic rising star on Broadway,” Wheeldon said in a statement. “I am honored to be working with him on this exciting new production.”
As Sykes’ casting is set and the production preps for previews next year, our current culture continues to grapple with Jackson’s legacy in light of resurfaced allegations of sexual abuse against the late singer. HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland highlights the stories of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, and their claims that Jackson molested them when they were boys.