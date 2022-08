A body has been recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue teams responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the body appears to be that of a man in his 40s.

No foul play is suspected. Officials believe the man drowned.

The Kern County Coroner will release the victim’s identity at a later date.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi