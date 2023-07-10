Black and Latino Families Cannot Cover Basic Living Expenses

In Kern County, African Americans and Latinos have a disproportionate number of households with incomes below the Real Cost Measure. Of the 91,031 households below the standard, 57,984 are Latino. The research also found that 62% of Kern County households with children under the age of six struggle at a higher rate than the rest of the county. The housing burden also plays a great factor in the Real Cost Measure, 35% of all households in the county spend more than 30% of their income on housing.