Bird Scooters May Disappear From Street Corners

For a while, the electric scooters you used to see parked on street corners were all the rage but now, they may be on the way to becoming a distant memory.

Electric scooter company Bird is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Florida-based company says it will sell off some of its assets to pay lenders as part of a “reorganization”.

Bird says its scooters will remain in place in cities like Miami, Toronto, and NYC. It stopped operating in a number of U.S. cities last year.

-Tony Lee