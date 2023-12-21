The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Bird Scooters May Disappear From Street Corners

For a while, the electric scooters you used to see parked on street corners were all the rage but now, they may be on the way to becoming a distant memory.

Electric scooter company Bird is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Florida-based company says it will sell off some of its assets to pay lenders as part of a “reorganization”.

Bird says its scooters will remain in place in cities like Miami, Toronto, and NYC.  It stopped operating in a number of U.S. cities last year.

-Tony Lee

