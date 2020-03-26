Bill Wright Toyota Service Department
Our Service and Parts Departments will remain open.
The following departments closed until further notice: New and Used Car Sales, Vehicle Control Center, Detail, Business Office.
Contact Info:
Phone: (661) 398-8837
Location:
5700 Gasoline Alley Dr.
Bakersfield, California 93313
Hours:
Monday – Friday 8 AM — 5 PM
Saturday – Sunday Closed
Special Instructions: We will keep the required distance and still take care of your parts and service needs.
Special Services: Our parts and service departments are still open and available to you at this time.
Web Links: www.billwrighttoyota.com/
Last Updated: 3/26/20