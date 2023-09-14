Bay Area Teacher Faces Sex Charges

A community college instructor in California is facing charges of pimping and human trafficking after he reportedly forced two women into prostitution.

Crockett resident Kyle Lee Whitmore, 39, is being held without bail in connection with the crime, which was revealed when one of his victims complained to Diablo Valley Community College administrators, police say.

Whitmore, who also coaches track at the school, was named track coach of the year in 2021-2022, school records reveal. It’s unclear if the two women he pimped out are connected to Diablo Valley.