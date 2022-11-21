Bakersfield Teen Missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Officers are searching for Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14, who was last seen Friday, November 18th in the 2700 block of Occidental Street.

Morales is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away.

She has brown hair with purple highlights and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi