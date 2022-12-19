Bakersfield Police Searching for Sexual Assault Suspect

Bakersfield police are on the lookout for a man who forced a woman into his car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

Police on Monday released a composite image of the man in the Dec. 3 assault that happened on V Street west of Union Avenue and north of Brundage Lane. The man is described as Hispanic, in his 40s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, brown hair, green eyes and a gray and brown full beard.

Police say he drove a black newer model lifted pickup with wide wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Luevano at 661-326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi