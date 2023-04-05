Bakersfield Police Searching for Burglary Suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary investigation.

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 6:21 p.m., the suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole several items in the 10 block of Union Avenue.

The man is White or Hispanic, about 40 to 45 years old, 5’8” to 6’ tall, approximately 240 pounds. He has balding brown hair and was seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes. His vehicle is an early 2000s Silver Acura TL, 4-Door with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at (661) 912-4681 or (661) 326-3964.

