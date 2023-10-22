Bakersfield Police Search for Man Accused of Indecent Exposure

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect accused of indecent exposure.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. on September 25 near Bottoms Up Espresso on California Avenue.

Police are searching for an Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s, 5′ 8″, slim build, dark curly hair with dark eyes. He was last seen earing a black hoodie, black backpack, and black and white Vans

Anyone with information should call police at (661) 327-7111.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi