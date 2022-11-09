Bakersfield Police find 80,000 Fentanyl pills during search.

Bakersfield Police executed a search warrant AT a residence ON Springfield Ave Monday NIGHT as part of a narcotics investigation,,and found 2.5 pounds of powder Fentanyl, 80,000 Fentanyl pills, 1000 Xanax pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and $20,000 in cash, as well as several illegal guns…Six people ages 18 to 22 were taken into custody on several felony charges….

The suspects arrested were:

Eliseo Lopez (19) of Bakersfield

Fernando Lopez (22) of Bakersfield

Jonathan Salazar (18) of Bakersfield

Angel Ruano (20) of Bakersfield

Katelyn Bronberger (18) of Bakersfield

Lisette Ortega (18) of Bakersfield

IMAGE FROM : 23 KABC ,Bakersfield. BC