Bakersfield Man Sentenced for Drug, Weapons Charges

A Bakersfield man will spend more than 23 years behind bars for having more than six pounds of methamphetamine during three different times and a gun for drug trafficking.

Federal authorities say Troy Reiss, 60, had a shotgun, ammo and drug paraphernalia at his house.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Reiss had ammunition, clear plastic bags, narcotics accounting ledgers, a digital scale and a short-barreled shotgun at his residence. Reiss kept the firearm near his meth to protect himself and his drug business.

