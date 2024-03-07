Bakersfield Assemblyman Releases Statement on March Primary Race
Bakersfield Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong has released a statement in response to initial election results showing his campaign with a commanding lead in the race for the 20th Congressional District.
“I am humbled and grateful that so many Central Valley residents have put their trust in me to represent them in Congress. While there are still many ballots to count, voters have sent a clear message tonight that they are ready for experienced, trusted, tested leadership in Washington D.C.
Throughout my years in public service, I have delivered results for the Central Valley. In Congress, I will continue to fight to secure the border, to fund water infrastructure, and to protect local energy producers. That message is clearly resonating as Central Valley voters demand meaningful solutions.
Fong currently serves in the California State Assembly and is running for the 20th Congressional District.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi