Asteroid Comes Close To Earth

Scientists say an asteroid about the size of a mini bus made a close pass by the earth yesterday, coming just over 2 thousand miles from hitting our home planet.

It had been sighted for the first time just one week before it’s passage by an amateur astronomer in an area of the Ukraine recently taken over by Russia, which may explain why the news took so long getting noticed.

Because the asteroid is so close, there have been some concern about it hitting one of the many communication satellites that orbit the earth, but again, astronomers say that is also unlikely and there should be well over 1500 miles between the speeding space rock and the earth.

-Tony Lee