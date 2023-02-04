Arrests Made in Goshen Shooting Deaths

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen.

KSEE/KGPE reports on Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members.

Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded to the 6800 Block of Harvest Road around 3:30 a.m. for multiple shots heard and believed there was possibly an active shooter due to the number of rounds being fired, according to Sheriff Boudreaux.

Deputies arrived on the scene seven minutes later and reported discovering two people dead. It was later learned that a 911 call came from a surviving victim of the shooting who had not been hurt and had been hiding.

Boudreaux says the deputies then found a third deceased victim in the doorway of the home. As deputies continued to search the area they found multiple victims in the area of the property. There were victims inside and outside of the home. One of the victims was still alive, says Sheriff Boudreaux. Deputies immediately started CPR and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi