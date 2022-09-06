Armed Robbery Suspect At Large
Bakersfield police are searching for a man suspected in an armed robbery that occurred at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 24. at the Dollar General store at 401 Union Ave.
Police say the suspect got into the passenger seat of a car parked in the parking lot and fled the area. The car is a red Ford Fusion with license California license plate number 7TEZ989.
Authorities say the vehicle was stolen out of Palmdale.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old wearing a blue baseball cap with a white “KC” logo, a black shirt with “Cookies” written on the front, blue shorts, black socks, black and white slide sandals and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi