Another Floyd Killer Sent To Prison

Another of the former police officers involved in the George Foreman murder has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the incident. Thirty-nine year old Thomas Lane will do his time in a federal prison, along with another sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

He will join his former fellow officer, Derek Chauvin who was given a 22 and a half year sentence.

The remaining two former officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, involved in being complicit in the incident by not stopping the murder will go on trial one month from now.

Floyd had been stopped for allegedly trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill, Chauvin held Floyd on the ground with a knee on the man’s kneck, suffocating him, and Kueng kept bystanders from coming to Floyd’s aid while he was being suffocated to death. The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay the Floyd family 27 million dollars settling a lawsuit.

-Tony Lee