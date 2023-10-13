AmTrak Passengers Delayed As Train To Bakersfield Derails

An Amtrak train coming to Bakersfield from Sacramento may have derailed, according to passengers, leaving them stranded north of Wasco for four hours without food, water, or information.

That’s the word coming fro people who were on that train, which was scheduled to get them home by 6pm, but didn;t make it in until after 9:30.

Several calls to Amtrack headquarters were unsuccessful in getting the carrier to comment on what happened, or why passengers were not offered comfort or alternative transportation by bus, but were instead left to sit on the train for more than 9 hours after leaving the state capitol.

One of those passengers was 36 year old Anthony Rodriguez who has been blind since birth.

He said train personnel never offered any information as to what the problem was or how long it would take for them to get under way again. Rodriguez also said it was a conversation overheard from a conductor where he found out about the derailment.

Twenty-two hours after the incident, AmTrak officials have not responded to media requests for information on what happened.

-Tony Lee