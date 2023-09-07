American English Adds New Words

Dictionary.com has added more than 566 new words and phrases – including a few that might leave non-zoomers scratching their heads.

New additions include ‘shower orange’ (a viral trend that involves eating an orange in the shower) and ‘mountweazel’ (a fake entry included in reference books to catch plagiarists).

Many of the new entries are AI-related, including ‘generative AI’, ‘large language model’, and ‘GPT’.