Alpha Launches KNZR Verdad 1560 In Bakersfield

Alpha Media makes history as the first broadcast station in California to bring conservative Spanish news and talk to the listener.

California is more than 51% hispanic and climbing; and until now, the only response from other media was to bring in Spanish music. However it is well known that a large portion of the hispanic community is conservative, and prefers to get their news and information in Spanish which is their dominant language.

The new entity will be known as “KNZR Verdad 1560”, and is in partnership with Americano Media, the nation’s first national conservative Hispanic network in Spanish. The new station will launch this Thursday, June 29th.

Market Manager Jeremy Price said “We are proud to introduce Spanish radio to our Bakersfield portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community.” Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, Founder and Chief Executive for Americano Media said “We take pride in delivering the finest Hispanic news-talk programming in Spanish, and we are happy to bring that programming to the large Hispanic audience in Bakersfield.”

Initially the station will feature Americano Media’s talent, which includes award winning journalists Lucia Navarro and Carines Moncada but will soon also feature local Hispanic talent in an afternoon talk show slot. Radio hosts Diana Alexandrino and Lourdes Ubieta will cover the day’s critical and political news, technology and breaking news.

Americano Media produces 18 hours of original programming each weekday, with diverseSpanish-speaking hosts from 6:00 am to midnight.

Listeners can tune in to KNZR Verdad 1560 (KNZRAM) in Bakersfield and nationwide on the web at www.knzrverdad.com. Fans can also connect with the stationvia Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.