All California Geico Insurance Offices Closed

If you have Geico as your insurance carrier, get ready for a shocker: The company has reportedly closed all 38 of its California offices. That report was seen in the Sacramento Bee and in an on line search. The reports continue to say policy holders in California that use the carrier will not be affected in spite of the closures.

A call to the local Geico office here in Bakersfield received a robot answering machine, then a transfer to a national source with a 25 minute wait to get a live agent. Announcements during the wait on hold suggested all services are still available by phone or internet.

-Tony Lee