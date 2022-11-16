Airlines Must Pay For Cancelling Flights

If you booked a flight recently, you might have a check ion the mail from that airline now that a court has ruled they must pay $622 million dollars to passengers whose flights were delayed or canceled.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said sex airlines are being forced to make the payments to passengers whose flights were canceled and they requested refunds, but those refunds were not paid back promptly.

In addition to the 622 million dollars, the airlines must also pay another seven and a quarter million dollars in penalties. Buttigieg said the frustration of a canceled flight is bad enough. But to not receive a prompt refund or have to haggle to get that money back is wrong.

-Tony Lee