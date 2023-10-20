Airline Boarding Practices Changing

Soon, first-class passengers won’t be the only travelers who will get to board United Airlines flights ahead of everyone else.

The airline has come up with a plan that aims to speed up the boarding process by allowing economy passengers with window seats to board first, an internal memo reveals. Then passengers with middle seats will be boarded before those with aisle seats are permitted to board, according to the memo. United officials, who have tested the new plan in four locations, say the revamped process saves up to two minutes of boarding time.

The new boarding process is set to go into effect on October 26th, the memo reveals.