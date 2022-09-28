Adventist Health receives $10 million to expand cancer services

Assemblyman Rudy Salas presented a check for $10 million to Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center on Tuesday….The money was allocated to the center in the state budget passed in June .The funds are intended to help Adventist Health expand its cancer services.”We struggle with having enough medical professionals to serve the people of this community,” explained Daniel Wolcott with Adventist Health. “There is less than one primary care doctor for over 2,000 people in this community. If you look across the state of California, that is nowhere near what is acceptable.”