Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Yummallow Vegan Marshmallows
Food brand Yummallo is now making vegan marshmallows.
The treats are typically made with gelatin, which contains skin, ligaments, and tendons of pigs. Who’s ready for smores?!
Yummallo’s new recipe is made with sugar, corn starch, rice protein, and vanilla.
A ten-ounce bag costs about $3.98.
The company released a statement saying, “We are known for our colorful and fun marshmallows, but our customers have been asking for a gelatin-free marshmallow from us for a while now. We are very happy we get the chance to bring one to market at an affordable price.”
Are there any other animal-free products you would like to try?
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
