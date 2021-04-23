      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Yummallow Vegan Marshmallows

  • Food brand Yummallo is now making vegan marshmallows. 
  • The treats are typically made with gelatin, which contains skin, ligaments, and tendons of pigs. Who’s ready for smores?!
  • Yummallo’s new recipe is made with sugar, corn starch, rice protein, and vanilla.
  • A ten-ounce bag costs about $3.98. 
  • The company released a statement saying, “We are known for our colorful and fun marshmallows, but our customers have been asking for a gelatin-free marshmallow from us for a while now.         We are very happy we get the chance to bring one to market at an affordable price.” 
  • Are there any other animal-free products you would like to try?
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Cobra Kai Season 4 Announced!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Toni Braxton Gets Fit!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Fyre Festival Paying Out $2 Million!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Yummallow Vegan Marshmallows