Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sony just dropped the first full trailer for its
Venom
sequel,
Let There Be Carnage
.
The trailer sees the return of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom, as well as Woody Harrelson as a convicted serial killer that becomes Venom’s nemesis Carnage. Michelle Williams also returns as Hardy’s ex-girlfriend.
Venom 2
was one of many movies delayed by the pandemic. It will arrive in theaters Sept. 24th.
What movies are you most looking forward to now that movie theaters are back?
I’m ready for going back to the movie theater….sucking down 100 ozs of soda and having to go to the bathroom half way through the movie….and of course sticky floors!
Check out the trailer here: Venom: Let There Be Carnage
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Kid Orders ALOT of Popsicles on Mom's Amazon Account
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Mike Tyson On Logan Paul V Floyd Mayweather
New title
May 14th, 2021
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON