Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Venom: Let There Be Carnage

  • Sony just dropped the first full trailer for its Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage.
  • The trailer sees the return of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom, as well as Woody Harrelson as a convicted serial killer that becomes Venom’s nemesis Carnage.  Michelle Williams also returns as Hardy’s ex-girlfriend.
  • Venom 2 was one of many movies delayed by the pandemic.  It will arrive in theaters Sept. 24th.
  • What movies are you most looking forward to now that movie theaters are back?
  • I’m ready for going back to the movie theater….sucking down 100 ozs of soda and having to go to the bathroom half way through the movie….and of course sticky floors!
  • Check out the trailer here: Venom: Let There Be Carnage
