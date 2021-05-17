Shows
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Vanessa Bryant Gives Speech At Kobe Bryant Induction
Vanessa Bryant gave an emotional speech in honor of Kobe Bryant getting inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Other celebs in attendance, included Michael Jordan, Ciara, and Russell Wilson.
During her speech, she thanked Kobe, people who supported Kobe throughout his career, and she thanked his parents for raising him.
Vanessa also said, “There will never be anyone like Kobe. Kobe was one of a kind. He was special; he was humble off the court but bigger than life. To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you.”
She added, “Thank you for being the Mickey to my Minnie, the Noah to my Allie. Thank you for loving me enough to last lifetimes, and every lifetime I choose you.”
What is the most touching part of Vanessa’s speech?
TAGS
#Trending
May 18th, 2021
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
