Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Usher Bucks
- Usher got dragged on social media for giving strippers in Vegas fake money with his face on it, Usher Bucks.
- It was later revealed he paid the club and the dancers and the Usher Bucks on stage were promotion for his upcoming Vegas residency.
- 21 Savage and Chris Brown took to Instagram to show off their Usher Bucks.
- 21 Savage posted a photo holding up his Usher Bucks and captioned it, y’all aint the only ones getting that Usher money.
- Chris Brown posted a photo with his Usher Bucks and captioned it, when I say the boy got his own money…da boy got his own money.
Do you think Usher’s use of Usher Bucks as promotion turned out bigger than he expected or was it a bad look for him?