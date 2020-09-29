Shows
Adlai’s “Wait, What?” – Use Your Handprint To Pay!
Shopping could soon be in the palm of your hand — literally.
Amazon is rolling out
Amazon One
which links your palm print to a stored credit card.
You’re able to simply place your hand above a sensor to enter and buy items at checkout-free Amazon (AMZN) stores.
For now, the feature will be available at two spots in Seattle. Then it will expand to San Francisco, New York, and Chicago.
Coronavirus has forced many businesses to figure out contactless ways to do things. Could Amazon’s “pay with a wave of your hand” work in other places like stadiums or office buildings?
