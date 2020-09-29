      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?” – Use Your Handprint To Pay!

  • Shopping could soon be in the palm of your hand — literally.
  • Amazon is rolling out Amazon One which links your palm print to a stored credit card.
  • You’re able to simply place your hand above a sensor to enter and buy items at checkout-free Amazon (AMZN) stores.
  • For now, the feature will be available at two spots in Seattle. Then it will expand to San Francisco, New York, and Chicago.
  • Coronavirus has forced many businesses to figure out contactless ways to do things. Could Amazon’s “pay with a wave of your hand” work in other places like stadiums or office buildings?
