Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Tupac Museum Experience
If you’re a fan of Tupac, you’re going to love the news that a new Tupac museum experience is on the way.
Tupac’s estate has announced that an immersive museum experience titled,
Wake Me When I’m Free
will be coming soon.
The exhibit is described as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience” will be housed at The Canvas at L.A. Live.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on November 9. Tickets on sale November 12. The exhibit opens will open on January 21, 2022.
Are you getting tickets for the exhibit? How often do you visit a museum?
#Trending
November 9th, 2021
