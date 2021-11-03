      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Tupac Museum Experience

  • If you’re a fan of Tupac, you’re going to love the news that a new Tupac museum experience is on the way.
  • Tupac’s estate has announced that an immersive museum experience titled, Wake Me When I’m Free will be coming soon.
  • The exhibit is described as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience” will be housed at The Canvas at L.A. Live.
  • Pre-sale tickets go on sale on November 9. Tickets on sale November 12. The exhibit opens will open on January 21, 2022.
  • Are you getting tickets for the exhibit? How often do you visit a museum?
