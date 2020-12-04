Shows
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Toxic Avenger Remake!
Peter Dinklage has been tapped to star in the reboot of
Toxic Avenger
.
The
Game of Thrones
alum will have a role in the film that became a hit back in 1984.
Toxic Avenger
is about a man who gets pushed into toxic waste and becomes a mutant hero who sets out to rescue his son, friends, and community.
There’s no word on when the film will be released.
I’m looking forward to this remake, how about you?
Check out the original Toxic Avenger Trailer
HERE
