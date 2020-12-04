      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Toxic Avenger Remake!

  • Peter Dinklage has been tapped to star in the reboot of Toxic Avenger
  • The Game of Thrones alum will have a role in the film that became a hit back in 1984. 
  • Toxic Avenger is about a man who gets pushed into toxic waste and becomes a mutant hero who sets out to rescue his son, friends, and community. 
  • There’s no word on when the film will be released. 
  • I’m looking forward to this remake, how about you?
  • Check out the original Toxic Avenger Trailer HERE
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - 49rs Playing in AZ!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Free Starbucks Coffee!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Toxic Avenger Remake!