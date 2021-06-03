Weather Alert
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – TMNT Reboot!
The heroes in a half shell are back! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting another reboot..
Nickelodeon has tapped actor and comedian Seth Rogen to produce the new film, which will arrive in theaters in 2023.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has seen a number of reboots over the years since the original comic book from the 80’s. The franchise was acquired by Nickelodeon in 2009.
What’s your favorite version of TMNT? Why has it been so enduringly popular?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Dad Shoe Beer Koozie
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - TMNT Reboot!
New title
June 3rd, 2021
View full playlist
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On