      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – TMNT Reboot!

  • The heroes in a half shell are back!  Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting another reboot..
  • Nickelodeon has tapped actor and comedian Seth Rogen to produce the new film, which will arrive in theaters in 2023.
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has seen a number of reboots over the years since the original comic book from the 80’s.  The franchise was acquired by Nickelodeon in 2009.
  • What’s your favorite version of TMNT?  Why has it been so enduringly popular?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Dad Shoe Beer Koozie
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - TMNT Reboot!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On